Charles Oliveira set to fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title on October 22 in Abu Dhabi

Charles Oliveira will fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title on October 22 in Abu Dhabi.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the news today, following an initial report from Ariel Helwani.

Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) was stripped of the 155lbs title after missing weight against Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 274 in May of this year. ‘Do Bronx’ did go on to win the match via rear-naked choke just 3:22 into the first round.

Oliveira had been contemplating a fight with Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA), but in lieu of recent comments made by Khabib Nurmagomedov, he turned his attention to Islam Makhachev.

In speaking with ‘Ag. Fight’, Charles Oliveira opened up about a fight with Makhachev saying (h/t MMAJunkie):

“If they really want it, they need to chase the champion. I chased the champion, right? Then I became the champion. I want to fight in December. Do you really want this? So let’s do something cool. Now I’m talking to you. Let’s fight in January in Brazil? Isn’t that what you really want? So sell it more. But look at this, Khabib, you’ve already tried three premonitions about me and missed all three.”

Continuing Charles Oliveira said:

“Look, I won’t say I’m going to submit or knock him out, but I’ll beat him. Listen to this: I will beat Islam Makhachev. The division’s problem is called Charles Oliveira. That’s the division’s problem. It doesn’t matter what they say. If they really want it, I want it, too.”

Makhachev (22-1 MMA) has a stellar record of 10 wins in a row, the latest being against Bobby Green (29-13 MMA) in February of this year.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev collide this October in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!