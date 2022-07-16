Pros react after Lauren Murphy defeats Miesha Tate at UFC Long Island

Today’s UFC Long Island event featured a key women’s flyweight contest between former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy.

Tate (19-9 MMA) made the decision to make the drop down to flyweight following her unanimous decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in November of 2021. That loss was preceded by a TKO victory over fellow veteran Marion Reneau in her return to the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Lauren Murphy (16-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to reigning flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. That loss had snapped a five-fight winning streak for the woman known as “Lucky”.

Today’s ‘Tate vs. Murphy’ contest resulted in a unanimous decision victory for ‘Lucky’. Lauren was able to get the better of Tate on frequent occasion in the standup and did some solid work in the clinch. After fifteen minutes of action the fight went to the judges scorecards for decision.

Official UFC Long Island Result: Lauren Murphy def. Miesha Tate by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Tate vs. Murphy’ below:

Lets make it 2 for 2 for the PNW!!!! Lets go @MieshaTate!!!! #UFConABC3 #UFCLongIsland — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 16, 2022

I got murphy underdog. — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) July 16, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Lauren Murphy defeating Miesha Tate at UFC Long Island:

Very entertaining fight between these ladies!! Congrats to both women 🔥 @LaurenMurphyMMA @MieshaTate @ufc — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) July 16, 2022

