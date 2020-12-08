Charles Oliveira says Khabib Nurmagomedov swore on his father’s grave he’s retired

UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira says that he was told Khabib Nurmagomedov swore on his father’s grave that he’s retired from MMA.

Oliveira takes on Tony Ferguson this Saturday night at UFC 256 in what is the most important fight of his career to date. The Brazilian is currently riding a seven-fight wins streak and he is looking to earn a shot at the UFC lightweight title. While his focus is completely on Ferguson ahead of this weekend’s matchup, he can’t help but look at the rest of the landscape at 155lbs, including what Nurmagomedov is doing.

The UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov announced following his submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 that he was retiring from MMA. However, in the wake of that victory, UFC president Dana White has said that Nurmagomedov is still the promotion’s lightweight champion and that he’s not officially retired yet. Not so, according to Oliveira, who has been told that Nurmagomedov is completely done.

Ahead of his fight against Ferguson at UFC 256, Oliveira said that he’s been told Nurmagmedov will not fight again after swearing on his father’s graves he won’t.

“Someone told me that he swore on his father’s grave that he wouldn’t fight anymore. If that’s true, there’s no way he comes back. If he comes back, he would be going over his own word and his own father. If that’s true, the guy won’t come back. It’s over,” Oliveira said (via MMANews.com).

Of course, everyone is waiting on Nurmagomedov to make an official announcement one way or another. The Russian has said many times that his goal was to retire at 30-0 undefeated, and right now he’s 29-0. So fighting again is certainly a possibility. But Nurmagomedov is also a man of his word, and if he truly did swear on his father’s grave that he retired, then maybe Oliveira is right and he won’t fight again.

Do you think Charles Oliveira was given good information and that Khabib Nurmagomedov is truly retired from MMA?