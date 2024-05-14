What’s next for Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento after UFC St. Louis?

In the main event of UFC St. Louis, ranked heavyweights threw down as Derrick Lewis took on Rodrigo Nascimento.

Lewis entered the fight coming off a lackluster decision loss to Jailton Almeida as ‘The Black Beast’ was 1-4 in his last five. Nascimento, meanwhile, was on a three-fight winning streak and was getting his first UFC main event.

Ultimately, it was Lewis who got his hand raised by third-round knockout to get back into the win column. The fight was competitive until ‘The Black Beast’ landed another KO win. Following the fight, here is what I think should be next for Lewis and Nascimento after UFC St. Louis.