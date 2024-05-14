Darren Till updates on fighting return, addresses ‘dumbo’ Mike Perry’s latest bare-knuckle callouts

By Curtis Calhoun - May 13, 2024

Former UFC star Darren Till is weeks away from a long-awaited return to combat sports after a long hiatus from competition.

Darren Till, Mike Perry

Till parted ways with the UFC after a loss to current UFC middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis in 2022. He hasn’t fought since but has been linked to several fights, including a Bare Knuckle FC showdown against Mike Perry.

It’s alleged that Till was offered around $2 million to fight Perry in BKFC but that he turned down the bout. Perry went on to fight and beat Thiago Alves last month.

Till is nearing a return to fighting, potentially in the boxing ring. Amidst recent rumors of a fight with Perry falling out, he’s spoken out and cleared the air on his upcoming comeback.

Darren Till clears the air on Mike Perry BKFC fight talks

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Till was asked about the terms of his upcoming combat sports comeback.

“It’ll be in boxing,” Till said about his return. “For a guy that’s been out of the fight game for 15 months, people still talk a lot about me…like [Mike Perry] went crazy the other day calling me every name under the sun. That fight has got to happen, doesn’t it?

“I’d love to fight Perry, I don’t really want to fight him in bare knuckle because I feel like…I’m still young and fresh, so I want to save it [for a future fight]…bare-knuckle’s not the move for me right now…I’m not saying [Mike is at the end], but he’s just a big dumbo. Who’s he been fighting? Eddie Alvarez, Thiago Alves, they got the brain capacity of a loaf of bread. I’ll give him [Michael Venom Page], but I’m not impressed.”

Perry is expected to return to the BKFC ring later this year against a to-be-determined opponent. A matchup with Till could potentially happen in the next year.

Before parting ways with the UFC, Till struggled inside the Octagon, losing five of his final six fights with the promotion. His skid began when he lost to Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 228.

Till hasn’t ruled out an eventual return to the UFC after his upcoming boxing ventures. A fight with Perry is still on the table, and it appears that the former UFC star is motivated for his comeback.

