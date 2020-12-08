Just Scrap Radio Ep. 22 with Brandon Moreno, Artem Lobov, Renato Moicano, Daniel Pineda and Peter Barrett

The 22nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 256.

We’re first joined by one-half of the main event, Brandon Moreno (2:46). Next, the GOAT, Artem Lobov (22:16) joins the show. Then, UFC lightweight, Renato Moicano (38:29) comes on. UFC featherweight, Daniel Pineda (56:10) joins the program. Closing out the show is UFC featherweight, Peter Barrett (1:08:30).

Brandon Moreno opens the show to preview his UFC 256 main event scrap against Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight title. The Mexican discusses his win over Brandon Royval and how quickly this fight came together. Moreno then details how he expects to beat the champ and what it would mean to him and Mexico to win the UFC title.

Artem Lobov then comes on to preview his ARENA Fight 2 scrap against Ylies Djiroun for the lightweight belt. The Russian talks about his free agency and when he plans to retire. Lobov also touches on which two fights he wants the most, Conor McGregor, and Jake Paul calling out some of his teammates.

Renato Moicano joins the program to preview his UFC 256 main card scrap against Rafael Fiziev. It should be noted this interview took place when the fight was supposed to happen on December 5 and before the news came out Moicano tested positive for COVID-19. Moicano also touches on his displeasure of not getting a ranked opponent and whether or not he would ever go back to featherweight.

Daniel Pineda comes on to talk about his UFC 256 fight against Cub Swanson. Pineda talks about fighting a legend like Swanson and what a win would do for him. He also touches on his last win over Herbert Burns and how people continue to overlook him.

Peter Barrett closes out the show to preview his UFC 256 fight against Chase Hooper. Barrett talks about his UFC debut loss to Youssef Zalal and getting to fight a top prospect in Hooper. He also makes it clear he doesn’t think Hooper will be able to get him to the mat and expects to KO him.

