Daniel Cormier questions the UFC’s decision to proceed with Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “For four years, he’s lived the life of a normal person”

Cormier questions Jones/Miocic

“The toughest fight and the most meaningful fight in all of fighting right now is Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall. I don’t even know at this point if it should be Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, and I like Stipe,” Cormier said. “Stipe’s a great guy, but at that age, with that much time off — look, I fought until I was 41 and I was relatively active before I had back surgery. I fought three times in 2018 when I was 39 years old because I was healthy.

“To go that long without a fight, and the last fight being a brutal knockout, into a title fight with a guy like Jones? I don’t know,” Cormier continued. “I don’t know what Stipe looks like today. For four years, he’s lived the life of a normal person. Sure, he might go to the gym and train, but Ben, because you’re in there wrestling with those kids every day, does that make you a competitive wrestler still? It doesn’t. Can Stipe still compete at that level, is the question.”

Quotes via MMA News

