Daniel Cormier questions the UFC’s decision to proceed with Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “For four years, he’s lived the life of a normal person”

By Harry Kettle - May 14, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned the UFC’s decision to proceed with booking Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

As a lot of fight fans will know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship wants to make Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic happen. In fact, Jon Jones probably wants it to happen more so than the promotion does.

He’s made it crystal clear that he’d rather fight Miocic than interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. When you consider that Jon is the current full heavyweight champion, it raises a few eyebrows regarding his decision to pursue Miocic instead.

In a recent podcast, Cormier decided to give his thoughts on the situation.

Cormier questions Jones/Miocic

“The toughest fight and the most meaningful fight in all of fighting right now is Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall. I don’t even know at this point if it should be Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, and I like Stipe,” Cormier said. “Stipe’s a great guy, but at that age, with that much time off — look, I fought until I was 41 and I was relatively active before I had back surgery. I fought three times in 2018 when I was 39 years old because I was healthy.

“To go that long without a fight, and the last fight being a brutal knockout, into a title fight with a guy like Jones? I don’t know,” Cormier continued. “I don’t know what Stipe looks like today. For four years, he’s lived the life of a normal person. Sure, he might go to the gym and train, but Ben, because you’re in there wrestling with those kids every day, does that make you a competitive wrestler still? It doesn’t. Can Stipe still compete at that level, is the question.”

Which title fight would you rather see? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

