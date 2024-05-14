Report | Khabib Nurmagomedov being investigated for underpaying his business taxes by $300 million rubles

By Harry Kettle - May 14, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is reportedly being investigated for underpaying his business taxes.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

As we all know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered to be one of the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts. His incredible run at lightweight speaks for itself and, beyond that, he was able to retire from the sport with an undefeated record.

However, as per Mash.ru and RT, there are now question marks over some of his financial dealings since retirement. The reports suggest that Khabib is being investigated for underpaying his business taxes by $300 million rubles, which is equivalent to around $3 million US dollars.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier compares and contrasts UFC 302 foe Islam Makhachev and former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov

The investigation kicked up a gear when Khabib stepped way from MMA activities and divested himself from several businesses. RT has suggested that the Federal Tax Service uncovered irregularities in documents, with the government reportedly freezing some of his business bank accounts.

Khabib’s next battle

At this point in time, all that fans can really do is sit back and wait to see how all of this plays out. Some are already suggesting that this could lead us down the path of a return to mixed martial arts for Nurmagomedov, but that seems incredibly premature.

It’s not uncommon for athletes to experience problems in areas like this. Of course, the one thing that the former UFC lightweight king won’t want to happen is for this to snowball.

His close friend and former training partner Islam Makhachev is set to make his return at UFC 302 next month, where he will defend his championship against Dustin Poirier.

What do you make of this story regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov’s finances? Do you believe there is any scenario in which he would return to the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

