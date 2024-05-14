Report | Khabib Nurmagomedov being investigated for underpaying his business taxes by $300 million rubles

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is reportedly being investigated for underpaying his business taxes.

As we all know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered to be one of the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts. His incredible run at lightweight speaks for itself and, beyond that, he was able to retire from the sport with an undefeated record.

However, as per Mash.ru and RT, there are now question marks over some of his financial dealings since retirement. The reports suggest that Khabib is being investigated for underpaying his business taxes by $300 million rubles, which is equivalent to around $3 million US dollars.

The investigation kicked up a gear when Khabib stepped way from MMA activities and divested himself from several businesses. RT has suggested that the Federal Tax Service uncovered irregularities in documents, with the government reportedly freezing some of his business bank accounts.