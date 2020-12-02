Charles Oliveira on fighting Tony Ferguson at UFC 256: “ It will be eight finishes in a row”

UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira believes that he will make it eight finishes in a row when he fights Tony Ferguson at UFC 256.

After much speculation over who both men would fight next, the two have been paired together in what many consider to be the most anticipated bout left in 2020 for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Oliveira made it clear that he’s feeling pretty confident heading into December 12.

“It’s very clear: Whoever wins this fight is the next title contender,” Oliveira said. “I have to stay focused and concentrated. He was coming off 12 wins in a row and I think he made a mistake against Justin Gaethje, so we can’t make mistakes in there.”

“Winning this fight I’ll be the next challenger, no doubt,” Oliveira added. “Seven wins in a row at the moment. It will be eight after this, and I don’t plan on leaving it in the judges’ hands. It will be eight finishes in a row. There’s no way I have to wait. I’m the next challenger.”

When the fight was first announced, Oliveira was full of praise for “El Cucuy” and seemed genuinely excited by the prospect of stepping into the Octagon to face him.

“I’m happy for this opportunity to fight Ferguson. I’m taking this fight on less than 20 days’ notice, but it’s a chance to display my talent and show I’m ready to fight any Top 5 ranked guy like I’ve been saying for a while now. The time has come. I will shock the world on December 12th,” Oliveira told UFC.com.

“I’m expecting this fight to be a war because we’re both good on the feet and on the ground. We both like to fight, we both move forward. Fans can be sure this is going to be a war, but they can also be sure that when it’s done, my arm will be raised. It’s my moment. I respect Ferguson in every way – he’s tough, a fantastic guy – but now it’s my time.”

Do you think Charles Oliveira can stop Tony Ferguson at UFC 256?