VIDEO | UFC star Michel Pereira helps rescue efforts after horrific floods in Brazil
UFC middleweight contender Michel Pereira is helping those suffering from the recent flooding in southern Brazil.
Thousands have been forced from their homes in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil in recent weeks due to relentless flood waters. As of this writing, at least 116 people have died in the disaster, and a few hundred Brazilians are missing.
Power and water treatment plants have been damaged by the floods around the state. Many fighters, including Pereira, used their spotlight at UFC 301 to spread messages of hope to those in need.
Just days after he knocked out Ihor Potieria at UFC 301, Pereira is on the front lines in helping with the rescue and recovery efforts in Rio Grande do Sul.
Michel Pereira helps flood victims just days after UFC 301 win
In a recent Instagram post, Pereira showed images and videos of the destruction caused by the floods, and his efforts to make a difference.
“I’m exhausted but I can’t get tired of helping,” Pereira posted Monday. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire life, so I chose to be on the front line. We are with you, Rio Grande do Sul.”
Pereira is one of many Brazilian fighters who are on the frontlines in helping the state bounce back from the flooding.
Pereira will face Roman Dolidze at UFC Louisville on June 8th after earning a spot in the middleweight Top 15 with his latest victory. He’s won eight fights in a row and is on the cusp of a potential middleweight title shot after the full-time move to 185lbs.
Thousands of flood victims have taken shelter at various rescue stations in the state. New storms are forecasted to hit the area later this week.
As Pereira prepares for his upcoming fight, he’s doing everything he can to help his native community. In this moment of great uncertainty, athletes like Pereira are making a profound impact.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Michel Pereira UFC