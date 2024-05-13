VIDEO | UFC star Michel Pereira helps rescue efforts after horrific floods in Brazil

Michel Pereira helps flood victims just days after UFC 301 win

In a recent Instagram post, Pereira showed images and videos of the destruction caused by the floods, and his efforts to make a difference.

“I’m exhausted but I can’t get tired of helping,” Pereira posted Monday. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire life, so I chose to be on the front line. We are with you, Rio Grande do Sul.”

Pereira is one of many Brazilian fighters who are on the frontlines in helping the state bounce back from the flooding.

Pereira will face Roman Dolidze at UFC Louisville on June 8th after earning a spot in the middleweight Top 15 with his latest victory. He’s won eight fights in a row and is on the cusp of a potential middleweight title shot after the full-time move to 185lbs.

Thousands of flood victims have taken shelter at various rescue stations in the state. New storms are forecasted to hit the area later this week.

As Pereira prepares for his upcoming fight, he’s doing everything he can to help his native community. In this moment of great uncertainty, athletes like Pereira are making a profound impact.