‘Korean Super Boy’ Doo Ho Choi set to return against Bill Algeo at UFC Fight Night event this July

By Harry Kettle - May 14, 2024

Fan favorite Doo Ho Choi will reportedly make his return to the Octagon this summer to take on Bill Algeo.

Doo Ho Choi

For years now, fans have been clamoring to see Doo Ho Choi find more consistency in the cage. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been as active as many would’ve desired. The last time we saw him was in February 2023 when he fought Kyle Nelson to a majority draw after being deducted a point for a headbutt.

Prior to that, we hadn’t seen Choi compete since December 2019. In terms of victories, he hasn’t actually won inside the Octagon for eight years.

RELATED: Dana White reveals he paid Doo Ho Choi his win money following “insane” point deduction at UFC Vegas 68

Now, however, as per MMA Junkie, we’ll see him put on the gloves again in order to battle it out with Bill Algeo.

Choi vs Algeo set

The news first broke courtesy of the always reliable Nolan King.

“Doo Ho Choi (14-4-1) is set to compete for the first time since February 2023. He’ll fight Bill Algeo (18-8) on July 20 in Las Vegas, multiple sources say. Story headed to @MMAJunkie.”

For Algeo, this serves as a real opportunity for him to make a statement. Ironically, his last outing also came against Kyle Nelson, which went down just a few weeks ago in Atlantic City.

While some would advise against a quick turnaround, this is a big fight against a notable name. Choi will understand the size of the task that lies ahead of him, but given what we know about both fighters, don’t be surprised to see some real action and a potential Fight of the Night.

Are you excited to see Doo Ho Choi and Bill Algeo lock horns this summer? Who do you consider to be the favorite? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

