‘Korean Super Boy’ Doo Ho Choi set to return against Bill Algeo at UFC Fight Night event this July

Fan favorite Doo Ho Choi will reportedly make his return to the Octagon this summer to take on Bill Algeo.

For years now, fans have been clamoring to see Doo Ho Choi find more consistency in the cage. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been as active as many would’ve desired. The last time we saw him was in February 2023 when he fought Kyle Nelson to a majority draw after being deducted a point for a headbutt.

Prior to that, we hadn’t seen Choi compete since December 2019. In terms of victories, he hasn’t actually won inside the Octagon for eight years.

Now, however, as per MMA Junkie, we’ll see him put on the gloves again in order to battle it out with Bill Algeo.