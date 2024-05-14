Tracy Cortez books UFC return opposite Miranda Maverick

By Harry Kettle - May 14, 2024

UFC flyweight stars Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick are set to collide in the Octagon this summer.

Tracy Cortez vs Miranda Maverick

Things are really starting to heat up in the women’s flyweight division. There are so many fascinating fighters in the top 15 and beyond that, there are plenty waiting on the outskirts to try and seize their opportunity.

Two examples of fighters who have limitless potential are Miranda Maverick and Tracy Cortez. Both of these individuals have championship ambitions but in order to get there, they need to keep rattling off wins against those around them.

RELATED: Noche UFC Results: Tracy Cortez defeats Jasmine Jasudavicius (Highlights)

As per Maverick on Instagram, as well as MMA Junkie, this contest will happen in just a few short months.

Maverick vs Cortez is set

“Fight Night July 20. Las Vegas, Apex. Maverick vs Cortez. Get ready for a rumble! #fearthemaverick #maverickdidntcomeheretolose #ufc #fightnight #wmma #flyweight”

The good news for fight fans is that both Miranda and Tracy are riding win streaks. Maverick has picked up two victories on the bounce as well as four in her last five, including a nice triumph over Andrea Lee in February.

Cortez, meanwhile, is unbeaten in eleven fights, including a 6-0 run in the UFC. However, she isn’t the most active fighter in the world, only managing to compete once a year in the cage since 2020.

If these two want to go out there and make a statement, they’ll need to really impress in this stacked division.

What are you expecting to happen when Miranda Maverick and Tracy Cortez lock horns on July 20? Is there a chance the winner will receive a title shot, and will either go on to become world champion in the future? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Miranda Maverick Tracy Cortez UFC

