Tracy Cortez books UFC return opposite Miranda Maverick

UFC flyweight stars Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick are set to collide in the Octagon this summer.

Things are really starting to heat up in the women’s flyweight division. There are so many fascinating fighters in the top 15 and beyond that, there are plenty waiting on the outskirts to try and seize their opportunity.

Two examples of fighters who have limitless potential are Miranda Maverick and Tracy Cortez. Both of these individuals have championship ambitions but in order to get there, they need to keep rattling off wins against those around them.

As per Maverick on Instagram, as well as MMA Junkie, this contest will happen in just a few short months.