Just Scrap Radio Ep. 165 with Diego Ferreira and Adrian Yanez

The 165th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to recap UFC St. Louis and preview UFC Vegas 92.

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Diego Ferreira (1:00). Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez (14:57).

Diego Ferreira opens up the show to recap his UFC St. Louis TKO win over Matauesz Rebecki. Diego talks about being a big underdog, getting dropped in the first round, and overcoming that adversity. He then talks about what his game plan was for that fight, winning 50k, and what he wants next. He also shares his goals for the rest of the year.

Adrian Yanez closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 92 fight against Vinicius Salvador. Adrian talks about being on a two-fight losing streak and what he took away from that. He then chats about the changes he made in his camp and being surprised this is the opponent. He then talks about this being do-or-die for his career and his goals for 2023.

