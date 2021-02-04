Charles Oliveira responds after Dustin Poirier suggests Conor McGregor trilogy fight

Charles Oliveira has chimed in after Dustin Poirier opened the door to a tie-breaking trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.

Poirier and McGregor have fought twice. The pair first met in the featherweight division in 2014, with McGregor winning by first-round knockout. They then met a second time at UFC 257 last month, when Poirier evened the score with a second-round stoppage.

After his UFC 257 win over McGregor, Poirier has seemingly locked up a shot at the soon-to-be-vacant lightweight title. The big question is who he would fight in that championship bout.

While Oliveira is viewed by many as the clear choice to fight Poirier for the vacant title, Poirier himself recently suggested that he rematch McGregor next.

You know we are going to do it a 3rd time ⚔ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 3, 2021

“You know we are going to do it a 3rd time,” Poirier wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

This comment from Poirier resulted in a quick response from Oliveira, who could be left out in the cold if a Poirier vs. McGregor trilogy is booked.

Hum… So don't you wanna face me for the 155's gold? Who's next then? Who I need to beat to have this lightweight belt around my waist?#UFC https://t.co/9OOXx1nT2s — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) February 4, 2021

“Hum… So don’t you wanna face me for the 155’s gold?” Oliveira wrote in response to Poirier. “Who’s next then? Who I need to beat to have this lightweight belt around my waist?”

Charles Oliveira is currently on an eight-fight win streak, highlighted by recent wins over Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson. The Brazilian finisher has not lost since 2017, when he stopped by Paul Felder.

Dustin Poirier, on the other hand, is on a two-fight streak, as his win over McGregor built on the momentum of a decision win over Dan Hooker in a 2020 Fight of the Year contender.

If Poirier takes a trilogy fight with McGregor, who do you think Oliveira should be matched up with next? Let us know your thoughts on the lightweight division in the comments section below.