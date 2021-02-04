UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov full betting odds

Check out the full betting odds for this weekend’s UFC Vegas 18 card headlined by heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov.

The main event for this weekend’s offering sees Overeem continue his march towards the UFC heavyweight title as he puts his two-fight win streak on the line against Volkov, who has won two of his last three fights. Overeem is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, but Volkov will surely put up a stiff challenge. These are the No. 5 and No. 6 ranked heavyweights in the UFC so the winner of this fight will put themselves in a prime position to compete for the title by year’s end.

In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar looks to carry the momentum of his split decision loss over Pedro Munhoz into this bantamweight contest against Cory Sandhagen. Edgar is 39 years old but he showed that father time hasn’t got to him yet by taking out a top contender in Munhoz. As for Sandhagen, he’s coming off of a head kick TKO win over Marlon Moraes in his last outing. The winner of this fight could very well earn the next title shot at 135lbs.

There are 13 bouts currently scheduled to take place at UFC Vegas 18. Take a look at the complete set of opening betting odds below via MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC Vegas 18 Odds

Alistair Overeem -125

Alexander Volkov +105

Cory Sandhagen -300

Frankie Edgar +250

Cody Stamann -365

Askar Askar +275

Michael Johnson -350

Clay Guida +285

Diego Ferreira -125

Beneil Dariush +105

Alexandre Pantoja -130

Manel Kape +110

Mike Rodriguez -240

Danilo Marques +205

Ode Osbourne -270

Jerome Rivera +230

Molly McCann -400

Lara Procopio +300

Youssef Zalal -150

Seung Woo Choi +130

Karol Rosa -205

Joselyne Edwards +175

Devonte Smith -345

Justin Jaynes +260

Timur Valiev -410

Martin Day +315

There are plenty of fighters to be on this weekend, including a few live underdogs. What fighters will you be betting on at UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov?