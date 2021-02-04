UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov full betting odds

Check out the full betting odds for this weekend’s UFC Vegas 18 card headlined by heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov.
The main event for this weekend’s offering sees Overeem continue his march towards the UFC heavyweight title as he puts his two-fight win streak on the line against Volkov, who has won two of his last three fights. Overeem is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, but Volkov will surely put up a stiff challenge. These are the No. 5 and No. 6 ranked heavyweights in the UFC so the winner of this fight will put themselves in a prime position to compete for the title by year’s end.
In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar looks to carry the momentum of his split decision loss over Pedro Munhoz into this bantamweight contest against Cory Sandhagen. Edgar is 39 years old but he showed that father time hasn’t got to him yet by taking out a top contender in Munhoz. As for Sandhagen, he’s coming off of a head kick TKO win over Marlon Moraes in his last outing. The winner of this fight could very well earn the next title shot at 135lbs.
There are 13 bouts currently scheduled to take place at UFC Vegas 18. Take a look at the complete set of opening betting odds below via MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC Vegas 18 Odds
Alistair Overeem -125
Alexander Volkov +105
Cory Sandhagen -300
Frankie Edgar +250
Cody Stamann -365
Askar Askar +275
Michael Johnson -350
Clay Guida +285
Diego Ferreira -125
Beneil Dariush +105
Alexandre Pantoja -130
Manel Kape +110
Mike Rodriguez -240
Danilo Marques +205
Ode Osbourne -270
Jerome Rivera +230
Molly McCann -400
Lara Procopio +300
Youssef Zalal -150
Seung Woo Choi +130
Karol Rosa -205
Joselyne Edwards +175
Devonte Smith -345
Justin Jaynes +260
Timur Valiev -410
Martin Day +315
There are plenty of fighters to be on this weekend, including a few live underdogs. What fighters will you be betting on at UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov?