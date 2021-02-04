UFC releases three more fighters, including Antonio Carlos Junior

The UFC is continuing to downsize its roster having recently cut three more fighters, including middleweight contender Antonio Carlos Junior.

The 30-year-old Junior was handed his walking papers alongside welterweight fighters Carlton Minus and Rhys McKee, per MMA Junkie.

Junior last fought at UFC 257 in January, when he lost a decision to Brad Tavares. That setback was preceded by a pair of decision losses to high-level foes in Uriah Hall and Ian Heinisch. Prior to his three recent losses, Junior was on a five-fight streak highlighted by victories over solid foes like Marvin Vettori and Tim Boetsch. While the Brazilian remains a tough out for most middleweights in the sport, his three fight skid was evidently enough for the UFC to send him packing.

Like Junior, Minus is also on a tough skid, having lost his only two bouts in the Octagon. In his first fight with the promotion, he lost a decision to Matthew Semelsberger. He then lost another decision to Christos Giagos in his most recent appearance.

McKee, finally, also leaves the UFC roster having gone 0-2 in the Octagon. In his promotional debut, the former BAMMA lightweight champion was smashed by rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev. In his sophomore Octagon appearance, he lost a decision to Alex Morono.

While it’s always unfortunate when fighters like Junior, Minus and McKee are sent packing, this latest round of cuts doesn’t come as a surprise. UFC President Dana White recently laid out plans to thin the UFC roster by as many as 60 fighters, so we can probably expect other athletes to be handed their walking papers in the near future.

“We’re gonna go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year,” White said after the promotion’s controversial decision to release Yoel Romero. “Probably gonna have 60 cuts coming up before the first of the year. Yoel has lost four out of his last five. He’s over 40 years old.”

What do you think of the UFC’s decision to cut Antonio Carlos Junior, Carlton Minus and Rhys McKee?