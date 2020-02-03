Chael Sonnen weighs in on Kamaru Usman-Jorge Masvidal Altercation

Chael Sonnen admits things looked a bit suspicious to him in the confrontation between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal but he isn’t blaming either fighter.

Last week ahead of the NFL Super Bowl LIV, UFC welterweight champion Usman and BMF title holder Masvidal engaged in an altercation on Radio Row in Miami. The two exchanged heated words and had to be separated. The confrontation did not get physical.

Sonnen was in Radio Row that same day but he made his exit before Usman and Masvidal met face-to-face. In a new video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen explained why he feels both fighters may have been set up to cross paths.

“In all fairness, I left about one hour before this happened but I knew the situation and I knew the location, and there was something about this that looked very fugazi,” Chael Sonnen admitted. “It only looked very fugazi because I had just been there. I know the layout of it, I know the management teams that you have with you and the PR teams that are there to take you to certain sections and certain tables, which hence would then keep two maniacs that are oil and water right now, Masvidal and Usman, from coming in each other’s paths. So the mere fact that they crossed up while [cameras were rolling], for me was a little bit suspicious.”

Sonnen made it clear that he highly doubts that Usman and Masvidal orchestrated the ordeal themselves.

“I’m then confronted with the fact of, is Usman or Masvidal even capable of doing something phony,” Chael Sonnen continued. “No, no those are two very real guys and I don’t think that they would be part of it but it does seem as though somebody else brought them together and had cameras rolling while this was going on.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/3/2020.