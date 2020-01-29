VIDEO | Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman nearly break into fight in Miami

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and top contender Jorge Masvidal nearly got into a fight during a media session at Radio Row in Miami.

The sports media is gathering in Miami this week in preparation for this weekend’s Super Bowl LIV event featuring the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Both Masvidal and Usman are Florida-based fighters and were invited to this week’s media festivities, where they got into a verbal altercation and had to be held back by both of their teams.

Check out the video of Masvidal and Usman going at it below courtesy of Andy Nesbitt.

UFC champ Kamaru Usman and BMF champ Jorge Masvidal almost just went at it on Radio Row in Miami. pic.twitter.com/shAgl2O3Et — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 29, 2020

Usman said on the Joe Rogan podcast this week that UFC president Dana White is leaning towards giving Masvidal the next title shot at the UFC welterweight belt that Usman currently owns. Clearly there is something to that as Usman and Masvidal really got into it as you can see in the video above.

If the fight indeed goes down it would pit two of the top welterweights in the world in their prime against each other. Usman is coming off of an epic TKO win over Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 245 while Masvidal beat Nate Diaz for the BMF belt at UFC 244. If and when these two do meet inside the Octagon it should be one of the best fights of the year.

This latest incident between these two jawing at each other and nearly breaking into a fight will only fuel the anticipation for a potential welterweight title fight between Usman and Masvidal. If it does happen as expected, perhaps this July at International Fight Week in Las Vegas makes sense as a date and location.

How excited are you for Jorge Masvidal to fight Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/29/2020.