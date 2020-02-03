Jon Jones believes ‘beating up on cans’ has Dominick Reyes making delusional statements

Jon Jones has made it clear how he feels about Dominick Reyes. The light heavyweight champion trashed his upcoming opponent’s recent comments as “the dumbest thing I’ve heard in a while.”

On February 8, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Jones will defend his championship belt for the 14th time against the undefeated contender. Reyes is coming off a statement-making KO victory against Chris Weidman in the first-round of their 2019 bout. The undefeated fighter has tallied a professional 12-0 record with 4 first-round finishes since making his UFC debut in 2017.

Reyes has admitted to having a lot of respect for Jones and has spoken highly of him in the past. However, that all went out the window when rumours started circulating of a potential matchup.

Reyes is already expecting Jones to play dirty, including illegal eye pokes.

“I think that’s what keeps guys at bay, he paws with it and he paws exactly at his range. That’s been a gigantic weapon of his. It sets up the rest of his arsenal. It helps him find his range,” Reyes told MMA Fighting.

“It’s a blatant rule break. You can’t do it. It’s in the rules,” Reyes concluded. “It’s been talked about many times. Either you’re going to do it or you’re not going to do it. It’s up to me on fight night to talk to the ref and make him aware.”

Jon Jones has berated his opponent for his comments in the press and online. He has made it clear he doesn’t respect the 30-year old and has continued to mock his athletic performance. Yesterday, he took aim at Reyes’ intelligence and called out his comments for being dumb:

“’He’s fought wrestlers he’s fought strikers but never athletes’ -DR probably the dumbest thing I’ve heard in a while.”

Jones bolstered his argument by listing the credentials of his former adversaries:

“DC competed in the NCAA finals and in the Olympics, OSP played Division I football, Bader the current double Champ of Bellator, Vitor crazy speed and explosive, Lyoto had been striking since age 5, Glover was on a 20 fight win streak but none of those guys are athletes I guess.”

Jones continued his Twitter attack:

“Dominick Reyes, one of the greatest athletes in Apple Valley history. Being a big fish in a small pond for so long has really gone to his head.”

“Beating up on cans has got him convinced he’s a better athlete than most of the world. If he was so badass he would’ve won the California state wrestling championships, he would’ve went division one, He would have at least made a practice squad for the NFL. This man is delusional,” he added.

“I got some humble pie in the oven, dishing out slices in one week.”

