Chael Sonnen says the BMF title is gone for good: “It’s never being contested again for multiple reasons”

Chael Sonnen is convinced that the BMF Championship is being locked away for good.

Back in Nov. 2019, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz headlined UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The welterweight clash was contested for the one-time-only BMF Championship. Masvidal won the fight via third-round TKO due to doctor’s stoppage.

Masvidal has gone 0-3 since that fight and since the BMF Title was a special scenario, it’s never been defended. Chael Sonnen believes it’s staying that way.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Sonnen admitted he’s a bit peeved that he didn’t see the warning signs sooner.

“The BMF is gone. I talked about this in an earlier piece and I had a bunch of comments of people saying, ‘Chael, tell us why the BMF is gone.’ I can’t tell ya, I’m not gonna get into it. I’m annoyed that it took me this long to see it. I generally see these things right upfront. I would then bring it to you. That bothers me, bothers me within myself that I missed but the BMF is gone. We never need to discuss it again. It’s never being contested again for multiple reasons and if I did explain them to what they are you would simply go, ‘Oh, how did we not see that?'”

Jorge Masvidal recently competed at UFC 272 on March 5. He had a grudge match with his former friend and training partner Colby Covington. “Gamebred” had his moments but ultimately couldn’t avoid the pressure and grappling of “Chaos.”

The good news for Masvidal is that he signed a lucrative contract with the UFC before his fight with Covington. His manager, Malki Kawa, claims Masvidal is now in the top three in terms of UFC fighter pay.

Time will tell what’s next for Masvidal but if Chael’s hunch is correct, then the BMF Championship will not be involved.