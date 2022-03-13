Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi reignite rivalry following comments from Jake Paul: “I left you like a little seesaw”

It’s 2022 and there’s still a feud going on between Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi.

Let’s turn back the clock to 2017. As the first-ever UFC “Champ-Champ” McGregor was at his peak inside the Octagon. He was fresh off an Aug. 2016 victory over Nate Diaz in their stellar rematch. The “Notorious” one went to heights no one in the UFC and MMA period aside from Ronda Rousey had seen before.

The momentum was so huge that he landed a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. In the leadup to the fight, McGregor’s team brought in Malignaggi, a former multiple-time world boxing champion.

Much was made over sparring footage between McGregor and Malignaggi. The “Notorious” one was seemingly giving the “Magic Man” the business. At one point, McGregor even scored a knockdown, which Malignaggi disputed even though the footage was clear.

Malignaggi took issue with McGregor as he felt the footage was released publicly to make him look bad. Ultimately, Mayweather defeated McGregor but the bad blood between “Mystic Mac” and Malignaggi continued.

YouTube star Jake Paul is known to ruffle some feathers. Paul has transitioned into the world of boxing and has called for a showdown with McGregor. He recently took to social media to poke fun at a clip of McGregor hitting a pad with boxing gloves on.

Malignaggi let it be known that he agrees with Jake.

I agree with Jake. Connor is light work💨 https://t.co/SWJNSs43LG — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) March 11, 2022

McGregor didn’t hold his tongue in response to Malignaggi.

I left you like a little seesaw pic.twitter.com/5FNO8U0KVF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 12, 2022

The “Magic Man” used this as an opportunity to remind Conor of his March 2016 loss to Nate Diaz.

Malignaggi’s best years are behind him in terms of competition. He has settled in as a color commentator and analyst. His return to fighting back in June 2019 was an unsuccessful one. He dropped a unanimous decision to Artem Lobov.

Some argue that Conor McGregor is also past his prime despite remaining a top draw. The “Notorious” one has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. He hasn’t won a fight since Jan. 2020 and that was against a shopworn version of Donald Cerrone.