Jake Paul trolls Conor McGregor following latest UFC ultimatum, ‘Notorious’ responds

Jake Paul isn’t impressed by Conor McGregor’s boxing skills and “Mystic Mac” has responded.

Paul and McGregor are two brash personalities and aren’t afraid to stir the pot. Paul has gone from YouTube sensation to a lucrative boxer. He’s been pushing for a boxing match with McGregor.

McGregor recently released footage of him hitting a pad with boxing gloves on. Jake Paul made it clear he felt the clip left a lot to be desired.

“This is embarrassing. Your chin wide open with no head movement for [‘The Problem Child’]. Right hand of God.”

Conor McGregor was quick to respond, showing off his head movement.

Paul didn’t stop there, however. He posted a new clip poking fun at the “Notorious” one’s response.

While I’m training MMA, the @TheNotoriousMMA is drinking Jack daniels in Dubai putting up sloppy boxing videos. Jackass. pic.twitter.com/cNFLzH0Vf1 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 12, 2022

“While I’m training MMA, the @TheNotoriousMMA is drinking Jack daniels in Dubai putting up sloppy boxing videos. Jackass.”

Paul is also no stranger to taking the UFC to task over fighter pay. The Internet star has given another proposal to the promotion and its president Dana White.

Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor. If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again Deal? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 12, 2022

“Dana – Since you like me now, how about a one-fight UFC deal to fight Conor. If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again. Deal?”

Very few expect Dana to actually accept Paul’s proposal.

Paul has been busy outside of competition. He played a key role in the booking of the April 30 women’s title fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Paul represents Serrano under the Most Valuable Promotions banner.

As for McGregor, he’s been recovering after undergoing surgery following a July 2021 showdown with Dustin Poirier. McGregor broke his tibia and fibula in the trilogy bout.