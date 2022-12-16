Chael Sonnen facing lawsuit for punching man at Four Seasons Hotel

Chael Sonnen’s legal issues stemming from an incident at the Four Seasons Hotel haven’t gone away.

‘The American Gangster’ is one of the most beloved figures in the combat sports community. With successful stints in the WEC, UFC, and Bellator under his belt, Sonnen entertained fans for over two decades. Along the way, he defeated some incredible names, such as Wanderlei Silva and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.

In retirement, the former UFC title challenger has stayed in the public eye. Sonnen was a regular on ESPN covering the UFC and maintains his own YouTube channel where he discusses the sport. Despite not being an active fighter, he remains one of the most-talked-about figures in fighting.

It’s likely thanks to all of his success that Chael Sonnen’s arrest last year shocked fans. On December 18th, he was staying at the Four Seasons Hotel when he reportedly assaulted several people. While charges were first dropped against Sonnen, he was later hit with one count of felony battery, as well as 10 misdemeanor battery charges.

Since then, charges have been dropped further, to only four misdemeanor charges. However, Sonnen is currently facing a civil lawsuit from two individuals. Christopher and Julie Stellpflug are currently suing the former fighter, accusing him of assaulting them.

Now, another civil lawsuit has been filed. As first reported by MMAFighting, Joshua Olds is suing Sonnen for the incident. Per the suit, the man, who worked as a maintenance worker at the hotel, was punched by the former fighter. Olds is also suing the Four Seasons for negligence in relation to the incident.

As of now, Chael Sonnen has declined to comment on the ongoing legal situation. While he was later pulled from working ESPN broadcast duty, he continues to regularly upload to his YouTube channel.

