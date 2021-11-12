Conor McGregor fires back at Jorge Masvidal and Petr Yan during Twitter sparring session

UFC superstar Conor McGregor fired back at fellow UFC fighters Jorge Masvidal and Petr Yan during his most recent Twitter sparring session.

McGregor often gets into it on social media with his fellow fighters, and that was the case again on Thursday evening when he got into it with Masvidal. McGregor had some strong words to say about “Gamebred” for pulling out of his upcoming welterweight fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 269, and the two then got into a little bit of a back-and-forth on social media. In addition to going back-and-forth with Masvidal, McGregor also had a surprising run-in with Yan, the interim UFC bantamweight champion. Check out what McGregor said to both fighters below during his latest Twitter sparring session.

Ye, ok sweetheart. Stick the kettle on for me in your little housecoat there. Me and Hans have a meeting about your pity wage today hahahaaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

Lol, no prob littler. We will set up a spar or something similar in the near future. Will host you and your team in Ireland for one of our shows at Crumlin boxing club. We will figure it out then, kid. God bless ya. @ParimatchGlobal, get this set. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

McGregor clearly does not like Masvidal, that much is clear, and it’s very possible that this rivalry ultimately culminates in them meeting inside the Octagon one day. Indeed, with McGregor and Masvidal both currently injured, it is possible their timelines meet up sometime in 2022 where this fight becomes a real possibility for both men to take. As for Yan, he and McGregor are probably too far apart in weight at this point in their careers, but it looks like McGregor is willing to take a sparring match at the very least.

