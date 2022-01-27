Chael Sonnen has all charges dismissed in battery case

‘The Bad Guy’ stays undefeated.

Chael Sonnen is one of the most beloved figures in MMA. So, when he was hit with five citations relating to an accusation of battery of five individuals, fans were shocked. The arrest prompted reactions from the entire MMA community, including Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ bashed his former opponent and alleged that he hit women during the incident.

Jones’ comments quickly drew backlash and even sparked a feud with UFC featherweight Dan Hooker. Sonnen noted on his YouTube channel that he appreciated the support, but that he couldn’t talk about the situation until it was cleared up.

Well, it seems that Sonnen is in the clear for the moment. First reported by ESPN MMA’s Marc Raimondi on Twitter, Sonnen has had all charges related to the incident dismissed without prejudice.

It’s worth noting that dismissing charges without prejudice doesn’t mean that charges cannot be re-filed. If evidence comes up, Sonnen could be charged for the incident once again. However, for now, ‘The Bad Guy’ seems to be in the all-clear.

The misdemeanor battery case against Chael Sonnen was dismissed without prejudice today in Las Vegas Justice Court, per online records. Sonnen was issued five citations last month stemming from a hotel incident in which he was accused of battery against five people. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) January 27, 2022

The win in court for Sonnen comes at a good time for him. The former three-time UFC title challenger recently signed to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s promotion Eagle FC. However, he didn’t sign to fight, he signed as an analyst for the new promotion.

Sonnen’s work with Eagle FC will only continue to make him the busiest man in MMA. While he dabbled in media opportunities while actively competing, he’s since become one of the most viewed figures in the MMA community.

He works as a broadcast analyst for both the UFC, Bellator, and now Eagle FC. In addition to his analytical duties, he has a popular YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers where he discusses popular MMA topics.

What do you think about Chael Sonnen’s battery case being dropped?