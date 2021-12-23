Dan Hooker takes a dig at Jon Jones in wake of Chael Sonnen’s battery citations

Dan Hooker has taken a shot at Jon Jones in the wake of Chael Sonnen’s recent battery citations.

On Sunday, it was revealed that ‘The American Gangster’ had been slapped with five battery citations after allegedly being a part of a hotel brawl in Las Vegas.

When news of the incident first surfaced, former UFC champion Jon Jones took to social media with the following reaction:

“Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night. That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well.”

What Jon Jones failed to realize was that Sonnen had actually been cited for battering five men, one of which had made lewd comments about his wife.

“Here’s what happened. Chael Sonnen was obviously working and he was with his wife and his wife is a f*cking saint and also a dime piece. And some drunk guy with his girl kept making comments about his wife, saying about her t**s, her a**, right in front of him. Well, play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” Brendan Schaub said after speaking directly with Chael Sonnen about the hotel incident. “Because you are talking and disrespecting one of the toughest guys on the planet and definitely one of the toughest ever to compete in the UFC or Bellator for that matter. And you’re doing it in front of his face, then there’s gonna be repercussions.”

UFC featherweight Dan Hooker, who is known for his sense of humor, decided to take a jab at Jon Jones for his misinterpretation.

‘The Hangman’ shared the following controversial tweet which will be sure to light a fire under ‘Bones’.

Imagine beating up 5 people and not one of them is your wife. (JJones RN 🤯) https://t.co/Jzw6oVC640 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 22, 2021

“Imagine beating up 5 people and not one of them is your wife. (JJones RN 🤯)” – Hooker posted on Twitter.

Jon Jones has yet to respond to the insult, but knowing the former UFC light heavyweight kingpin a rebuttal should come swiftly.

Dan Hooker most recently competed at UFC 267 where he suffered a first round submission loss to Islam Makhachev. That setback prompted the Kiwi to make a drop in weight classes for his next UFC appearance.

