MMA veteran Jeremy Stephens parts ways with the UFC

Jeremy Stephens, 35, an American professional mixed martial artist who competed in the featherweight division before returning to lightweight in 2021, just announced he will be parting ways with the UFC.
Stephens, (28-19 MMA) has the not so distinguished record of having the most losses in UFC history. Adding to that is the fact that he has not won a fight inside the Octagon since July 2018.
“Jeremy Stephens parts ways with UFC after 34 fights.”
‘Lil’ Heathen’ last fought at UFC Vegas 31 in July of 2021 where he squared off with Mateusz Gamrot (20-1 MMA) in the lightweight division. After a four fight losing skid, Stephens had hopes of making a comeback, but ultimately lost to Gamrot in a fight that lasted only 65 seconds. Adding salt to the wound was the fact that it also served to be the first submission loss of Stephens’ storied UFC career.
Following that loss Stephens addressed his fans on Twitter with an apology:
“Feel I let a lot of people down tonight. Not my best performance, congrats to Gamrot and his team. Hope to get a quick turn around to show the world once again what I’m made of.” – Stephens wrote.
It was rumoured back in September of last year that there was a mutual interest in a UFC matchup between Stephens and Michael Johnson (20-17 MMA) but that never came to fruition.
Now, after deciding to part ways with the UFC, what will be next for Jeremy Stephens? Will you miss seeing him in the Octagon? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!