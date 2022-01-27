MMA veteran Jeremy Stephens parts ways with the UFC

“Jeremy Stephens parts ways with UFC after 34 fights.”

‘Lil’ Heathen’ last fought at UFC Vegas 31 in July of 2021 where he squared off with Mateusz Gamrot (20-1 MMA) in the lightweight division. After a four fight losing skid, Stephens had hopes of making a comeback, but ultimately lost to Gamrot in a fight that lasted only 65 seconds. Adding salt to the wound was the fact that it also served to be the first submission loss of Stephens’ storied UFC career.

Following that loss Stephens addressed his fans on Twitter with an apology:

“Feel I let a lot of people down tonight. Not my best performance, congrats to Gamrot and his team. Hope to get a quick turn around to show the world once again what I’m made of.” – Stephens wrote.