Chael Sonnen explains why Colby Covington should be next for Israel Adesanya

Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya’s next opponent will be Colby Covington.

Adesanya has cleared out most of the middleweight division and although Jared Cannonier appears to be next for the title shot, Sonnen thinks Covington makes sense. ‘Chaos’ is 0-2 against Kamaru Usman and won’t get a welterweight title shot anytime soon, but he is a big name and would be a test for Adesanya.

“Colby made a suggestion, I’m gonna take that golden ticket, (and) I’m gonna go to 185 pounds. I think he should be allowed to do it,” Sonnen said to Helen Yee ahead of Eagle FC 46. “You cannot be a No. 1 contender and not get a title shot. It’s not right. I want to see Colby Covington fighting Izzy Adesanya. Quite frankly Izzy Adesanya needs somebody that’s gonna meet him halfway. I think that Adesanya is also a master. I think he’s a master entertainer on the way to the ring. What he does and before he leaves the microphone behind. He needs somebody that can match him. Robert Whittaker left him hanging, didn’t want to meet him halfway. Cannonier is not gonna meet him halfway. (Adesanya and Covington) need each other right now. They can form a partnership, and they can go do some business.”

Although Chael Sonnen believes Colby Covington vs. Israel Adesanya makes sense, Dana White appeared to shut down the idea after UFC 272. If ‘Chaos’ is going to get a title shot at middleweight, it’s likely he will need a win or two in the division to prove he can beat the top contender there.

But, as Sonnen says, both Adesanya and Covington don’t have a ton of options and it would be a very marketable fight which is why he thinks it makes sense.

