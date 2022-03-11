Henry Cejudo believes he’ll never fight again because he upset Dana White: “I talked too much s*it”

Despite his recent talk of coming out of retirement, Henry Cejudo doesn’t think he’ll get the chance to compete again.

The former UFC dual-weight champion retired following a win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. However, almost immediately following the victory, he began discussing a comeback. He’s been angling for a fight with Alexander Volkanovski at featherweight for the past few months. However, he’s been shot down by Dana White every time the bout is brought up.

‘Triple C’ has also noted that he’d be open to a fight with Max Holloway as well. That being said, the former champion doesn’t seem to think that he will actually fight again. Henry Cejudo recently discussed coming out of retirement and admitted that he thinks he upset Dana White too much to get another fight.

“I think the way that things are going, I think I talked too much sh*t. I think I picked on Dana [White] a little too much. He’s just not going to pay me. I’ve accepted that. This is why I’m able to throw out the kitchen sink from now on because it’s never going to change. It’s not going to change.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Henry Cejudo continued:

“He’s going to pay Jorge. He’s going to pay the 1 percent. He’s going to pay the entertainers, and that’s partially what I am. I’m an entertainer. I could sell a damn fight and I can fight better than all those dudes combined. It sucks, but that’s just the way it is. It’s just business. I ain’t mad. [I’m] maybe a little frustrated, but I ain’t mad. That’s just life.”

