UFC 275 | Pro fighters make their picks for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 275, the women’s flyweight title is up for grabs as Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her belt for the seventh time against Taila Santos. Heading into the fight, Shevchenko is a -720 favorite while the challenger is a +450 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. To no surprise, the pros are unanimous in thinking Shevchenko defends her belt with the majority also thinking she finds the stoppage sometime in the fight.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos:

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: Shevchenko without a doubt, no one can beat her at flyweight.

Gabe Green, UFC welterweight: Shevchenko by stoppage whenever she wants.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Ya, Shevchenko, I don’t see anyone beating her at flyweight.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: Valentina, she’s too dominant for everyone. She can outstrike Santos or even just outwrestle her and dominate her on the ground if she wants to.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: Definitely Shevchenko, she’s too good. It’s hard to think anyone at flyweight can beat her.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: Valentina Shevchenko by TKO, she’ll tale Santos down and ground and pound her out.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: Shevchenko by stoppage early into the fight.

Chris Curtis, UFC middleweight: Valentina Shevchenko defends her belt again.

Ode Osbourne, UFC flyweight: Shevchenko by stoppage. I just don’t see anyone at flyweight giving her trouble ever.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: Shevchenko is so much better than everyone else and I think she wins this fight however she wants to.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

***

Fighters picking Valentina Shevchenko: Grant Dawson, Gabe Green, Damon Jackson, Joe Solecki, Tyson Nam, Christos Giagos, Brandon Royval, Chris Curtis, Ode Osbourne, Jeff Molina

Fighters picking Taila Santos: None

ICYMI: Fighters also made their picks for Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka and Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Who do you think will win between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos?