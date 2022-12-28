Cain Velasquez talks about time spent in jail: “You’ve got a lot of alone time with yourself”

Cain Velasquez has opened up about his time in jail.
Velasquez was arrested in February but was granted bail on November 8, which also let him take part in a Lucha Libra wrestling event. Yet, he did spend 253 days in jail and the former UFC heavyweight champion spoke on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast and talked about his time in jail.
“My mind ran both sides of it – the bad side and the good side,” Velasquez said (via MMAJunkie). “We always have to have faith. It doesn’t matter what position we’re in, where we’re at. We’ve always got to look for the best-case scenario for us and just know that our lives are something much bigger and it’s all going to work out for the best, always… They had me in protective custody. It was very low-key. (There was) only a few people that I was able to kind of hang out with. I guess the good thing about it is you’ve got a lot of alone time with yourself, and the bad thing about it was you’ve got a lot of alone time with yourself…
“I did (hear about the support), and I have, and I just want to thank everyone,” Velasquez continued. “I truly appreciate everyone’s support in all of it. It means so much to me. It gave me a lot of strength when I was in there. I feel it and I just want thank everybody forever for that.”
Cain Velasquez is currently awaiting his trial date, but as he does he is out of jail and can spend time with his family.
Velasquez ended his MMA career back in 2019 with a KO loss to Francis Ngannou. In his career, the former heavyweight champ holds notable wins over Junior dos Santos, twice, Brock Lesnar, Ben Rothwell, Cheick Kongo, and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira among others.
