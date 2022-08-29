Robert Whittaker is contemplating a move up to light heavyweight: “I’ve been thinking about 205 a fair bit”

Robert Whittaker is contemplating a move up to light heavyweight.

The 31 year old Australian entered into the UFC as a welterweight back in 2012. In 2014, Whittaker moved up to the middleweight division.

‘The Reaper’ (23-6 MMA) will be entering the Octagon this coming Saturday, September 3rd in the co-main middleweight event with Marvin Vettori (18-5 MMA) at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Robert Whittaker is coming off a loss to Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) this past February at UFC 271.

Vettori also lost to Israel Adesanya in June of 2021 at UFC 263, but most recently defeated Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) in October of 2021.

In speaking with ‘Submission Radio’, Whittaker revealed that he is thinking about making another move, this time to 205, saying (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’ve been thinking about 205 a fair bit. The problem is, I wouldn’t go to 205 to come back down to 185. Just because I don’t want to go to 205 as a fat 185, right? You see a lot of guys try that and they just get starched. And then they come back down. It doesn’t make sense.”

Continuing Whittaker commented:

“So when I moved up to 185 the first time, there was no way, like I would never go back down to 170. Could never. Got to put on muscle, you have to train at that weight. Got to do all of the bits and bobs then and there. … I think it will be a more natural weight for me, personally, but the height disadvantage is annoying. I don’t know if I would want to deal with that.”

Concluding the former UFC middleweight champion said:

“Once I make the decision to go up to 205, I’m there. That’ll be my division. I’d finish my career there, for better or worse. I’m doing really well at 185. … I’m definitely one of the most dangerous guys in the division.”

While not confirming the move to 205 at this time, Whittaker maintains should he go to the light heavyweight division, he would stay there for the duration of his career.

Will you be watching Whittaker vs Vettori this coming Saturday? Who is your pick for the W?

