Carlos Condit forced out of Mickey Gall fight, Gilbert Burns offers to fill in

Carlos Condit is out of his bout against Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 7, scheduled for December 7 in Washington, DC.

Condit was forced to withdraw from his welterweight bout due to injury. According to Sherdog, “The Natural Born Killer” has a damaged retina that will prevent him from fighting Gall.

Condit made this announcement on Instagram.

“Unfortunately I am out of the fight against Mickey Gall. I have a detached retina and I need surgery. It sucks and it’s a [s****y] situation. My apologies to Mickey and his team. Hopefully the UFC can find a replacement. I hope to be healed up and back sometime in the spring.”

As a result, the 35-year old’s opportunity to bounce back from his five-fight losing streak is delayed. He hasn’t fought for almost a year after losing to Michael Chiesa at UFC 232 in December 2018. Before that, Condit had losses against Robbie Lawler, Demian Maia, Neil Magny and Alex Oliveira.

On the other hand, Mickey Gall is coming off a win against Salim Touahri in August, by unanimous decision. The 27-year old made his UFC debut in 2015 and has beaten opponents including Sage Northcutt in 2016.

With under a month to go, the UFC is expected to find a suitable replacement for Gall, but Twitter may have already come to the rescue. On the social media platform, Gilbert Burns tagged the UFC kingpins and offered to fight.

My mood now waiting to the @ufc give me this fight! #UFCDC dec 7 pic.twitter.com/seViqIwiKO — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 13, 2019

“Durinho” is riding a four-fight win streak, most recently, a unanimous decision victory against Gunnar Nelson. Burns has just landed in Brazil for UFC Sao Paulo, and is waiting to hear back from the organization.

The upcoming event takes place in the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Alistair Overeem will headline the main event in a heavyweight showdown against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Stay tuned on BJPenn.com for the official fight replacement announcement.

Who do you want to see Mickey Gall fight next with Carlos Condit out?

