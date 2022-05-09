Carla Esparza reacts to commentary criticism during her fight with Rose Namajunas: “They were being real”

UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza understood the criticism she received from the broadcast booth.

Last Saturday night at UFC 274, ‘Cookie Monster’ faced off against Rose Namajunas. The two had clashed eight years prior, with Esparza picking up the win to become strawweight champion. At UFC 274, she once again picked up the victory, but in a much different fashion.

Their first bout was a wrestling clinic ending in a submission victory for Carla Esparza. The rematch at UFC 274, however, was arguably the worst fight of all time. Neither woman looked to do much, but Esparza once again picked up the victory via split decision.

The team of Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and Daniel Cormier received praise for their commentary. Despite the lack of action, the trio did their best to try and evaluate the action. Even if that included massive criticism of both Esparza and Namajunas. The team even openly debated if the bout was the worst fight ever, as it was going on.

The UFC strawweight champion has given her take on the commentary on Saturday on The MMA Hour. While she noted that she first thought that the team was a bit biased, she also gave them a pass. Carla Esparza noted that she thought the fight was bad as it was going on, even if she got the win.

“To be honest, I felt the commentary early on was a combination of a bit of bias on the side of Rose, but I also felt they were being real about the fight in general. Just kind of talking crap on it, it sucks to hear but I kind of knew that’s what people were thinking during the fight. I definitely feel that commentators can tend to be one-sided at times, I felt that was kind of the case earlier on.”

