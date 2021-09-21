Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant exchange punches at press conference, Plant cut below eye (Video)

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant had their first press conference for their fight on November 6 and it ended with the two throwing punches at one another.

After the press conference, the two had a faceoff where they were exchanging words and Alvarez pushed Plant. When they got close to each other the two then threw punches which Alvarez says was due to Plant saying stuff about his mom.

Things got heated between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant at today’s press conference 😯 (via @grosenstein)

After the two were separated, Plant was seen with a cut below his eye from the punches Alvarez landed.

After the two were separated, Showtime’s Brian Custer asked Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant why they decided to lay hands on each other. Both men, to no surprise, had different reasons.

“Because he’s a bitch,” Plant said of Alvarez (via BoxingScene). “First off, all we was doing was staring at each other. He had something to say, I had something to say. He’s gonna beat me, I’m gonna beat him. And then, you know, he did what he did. So, you have to ask him that question.”

Alvarez was quick to respond to Plant where the Mexican says the American said stuff about his mom which he won’t allow.

“He can say whatever he wants to say to me, but not to my mom,” Alvarez said about Plant. “Because I’m gonna [knock] out everybody who say something to my mom. You know, and he swing first. I just push him, but he swing first. Then just, I do what I do.”

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view which serves as the 168-pound title unification fight. The fight will happen on November 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada which will be a highly-anticipated bout and one that has garnered more attention to their scuffle at the press conference.

