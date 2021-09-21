Jake Paul claims Tommy Fury has turned down two offers to fight him, now offers $1 million for boxing match

Jake Paul is claiming that Tommy Fury has turned down two offers to fight him, and he has now offered him $1 million for a boxing match.

Paul took to his social media on Tuesday to reveal that Fury has apparently turned down down two offers to fight him. In a bid to get Fury to sign on the dotted line, Paul has now made one final offer of $1 million for Fury to fight him in a boxing match. According to Paul, it would be for an eight-round boxing match, and the $1 million purse would be four times the biggest payday that Fury has ever made in boxing. Check out the offer below.

Tommy “Fury” has denied 2 abundant offers from my team. Timmy “Fury”…. this is your last offer… $1 million, 8 rounds. 4x more than you have ever made. Either step up and fight OR accept that you and your Dad don’t believe in you @tommytntfury. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 21, 2021

Tommy “Fury” has denied 2 abundant offers from my team. Timmy “Fury”…. this is your last offer… $1 million, 8 rounds. 4x more than you have ever made. Either step up and fight OR accept that you and your Dad don’t believe in you @tommytntfury .

Fury is coming off of a decision win over former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor at the recent Paul vs. Tyron Woodley card in Cleveland. Fury looked good in the fight but he was not able to get the finish. After the event was over, Paul and Fury came face-to-face backstage, setting up a future meeting between the two boxers. According to Fury, he believes that Paul will not step up to fight him, but if you are asking Paul, it’s actually the other way around right now and it’s Fury that is the one choosing not to fight Paul.

Ultimately, it’s all about money, so if Paul and Fury can come together on the financial aspect of this bout, it seems like that is the final step to making this fight a real thing.

Do you think Tommy Fury will accept the $1 million offer from Jake Paul for a boxing match against him?