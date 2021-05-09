Pros react after Canelo Alvarez TKO’s Billy Joe Saunders

A super middleweight boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders took place this evening in Arlington, Texas.

Alvarez entered the contest holding the WBA, The Ring and WBC titles, while Saunders laid claim to the WBO strap.

Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2) had most previously competed in February where he needed just three rounds to defeat Avni Yildirim. Canelo’s lone career defeat had occurred way back in September of 2013 when he was outpointed by Floyd Mayweather.

Meanwhile, Billy Joe Saunders had entered tonight’s highly anticipated middleweight showdown sporting a perfect professional record of 30-0. The British standout had most previously competed in December of 2020 where he earned a unanimous decision win over Martin Murray to defend his WBO title for a third time.

Tonight’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders fight proved to be a highly entertaining back and forth affair. The Mexican champion was able to find early success but ‘BJS’ stormed back in rounds five and six. Then, in round eight, Canelo was able to find a ton of success landing a number of big shots that appeared to damage the eye of Saunders.

The fight was called off between rounds eight and nine as Billy Joe told officials he could no longer see.

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. Billy Joe Saunders via TKO after Round 8

Check out how the pros reacted to Canelo defeating ‘BJS’ below:

Sat in a bar full of Mexicans supporting @bjsaunders_ . Come on 🇬🇧 — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) May 9, 2021

Imagine every UFC main event had walkouts like this? The stuff we would see would be ridiculously funny and entertaining I bet… — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) May 9, 2021

Its crazy to see canelo evolution as a boxer from his loss to mayweather. — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) May 9, 2021

I got this dead even after 6. BJS is starting to relax. 👌🏼👌🏼 — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) May 9, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Canelo Alvarez defeating Billy Joe Saunders:

That’s a broken orbital #CaneloSaunders — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) May 9, 2021

And thy aye all she wrote. Great shot from Canelo to injure Saunders. I thought BJS was winning that fight. I had him 1 round ahead going into that round. How did you all have it ? — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) May 9, 2021

He gave a great account of himself. It takes balls to fight a man like that in his back garden. Respect — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) May 9, 2021

Who would you like to see Canelo Alvarez fight next following his TKO victory over Billy Joe Saunders this evening in Texas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!