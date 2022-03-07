Cain Velasquez denied bail by Judge Shelyna Brown: “The risk is too great”

Cain Velasquez appeared in court today, Monday, March 7th where he was denied bail by Judge Shelyna Brown of the Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Cain is a former two-time UFC heavyweight champion and regarded as one of the best heavyweight fighters of all time. Retiring from MMA in 2019 he had a brief stint in WWE before being released in 2020. Velasquez, 39, has been coaching at his longtime American Kickboxing Academy gym in San Jose.

It was back on February 28th, 2022 that things took a wrong turn for Cain when he was arrested and charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges in relation to a shooting.

Velasquez was targeting Harry Eugene Goularte, who had been charged with allegedly molesting one of Velasquezs’ young relatives. Apparently Cain followed Goulartes’ truck in his own vehicle during an “11-mile, high-speed chase” though San Jose, ramming the truck and firing multiple times into the truck. There were three occupants in the truck, one being Goulartes’ 63 year old stepfather, Paul Bender, who was struck by two bullets, but is expected to survive.

According to court documents, Goularte, who was not injured in the incident, is accused of a lewd or lascivious act upon a child under age 14. Goularte, 43, was released from custody on Feb. 25th without bail and was ordered to stay in home detention and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

MMA Journalist Nolan King took to Twitter to give an update on Cain Velasquez’s court appearance today:

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been denied bail. Judge Shelyna Brown says "the risk is too great" after reviewing Velasquez's "reckless" alleged actions. He will be due back in court April 12. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) March 7, 2022

Cain continues to be held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail North since his arrest.

In a press release district attorney Jeff Rosen said: “The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck. This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family.”

Several fighters and fans alike have started a ‘#FreeCain’ in support of the fighter.

