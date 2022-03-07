Dana White remains optimistic that Nate Diaz will sign a new contract despite talks of retirement

UFC president Dana White believes there’s a good chance Nate Diaz will sign a new contract with the promotion.

At this moment in time, Nate Diaz is on the last fight of his current deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The belief is that he’s going in search of one last big payday before riding off into the sunset with Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal all being touted as potential opponents.

However, despite Diaz seemingly wanting to venture outside of mixed martial arts, Dana White doesn’t fall into that line of thinking.

White has had his differences with the Diaz brothers and Nate especially but at the UFC 272 post-fight press conference, he made it crystal clear that he’s feeling confident about getting a deal done.

White says that the likelihood of Nate Diaz getting a new contract is "very good". — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 6, 2022

Whether or not this is just White keeping the fans happy for the time being, though, remains to be seen.

Diaz probably isn’t going to be fighting for a title again even if he does re-sign with the UFC, but there are definitely some big fights they could make. The promotion knows that he’s one of the biggest stars they have and has been since his two-fight series with Conor back in 2016.

His older brother, Nick, recently battled Robbie Lawler in his own comeback fight last year – only to fall short after an initially positive start to the contest.

For everything we know about Nate Diaz there’s still so much we don’t know and with that in mind, it may be worth taking these remarks with a pinch of salt.

Do you think Nate Diaz is going to sign a new contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Who will he fight in the last bout of his current deal? Let us know your thoughts on his future and more down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!