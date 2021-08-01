Bryan Barberena issues statement following “Fight of the Night” loss to Jason Witt at UFC Vegas 33

Welterweight veteran Bryan Barberena issued a statement following his “Fight of the Night” loss to Jason Witt at UFC Vegas 33.

Barberena was one of the biggest betting favorites heading into the card, but on a night full of upsets, “Bam Bam” lost a majority decision to Witt in a back-and-forth war that nearly saw both men get finished multiple times. Although Barberena almost had an incredible third-round comeback, he wasn’t able to finish off Witt, who won the first two rounds of the fight, and Barberena officially was handed a majority decision loss on the scorecards.

Taking to his social media following UFC Vegas 33, Barberena reacted to the loss to Witt.

Bryan Barberena: Win lose or draw you can alway count on an exciting fight & pizza with my love. What a ride it’s been. I didn’t get the win but I still beat the odds and made a return back after almost dying. Had fun out there, great fight Jason Witt. Thank you everyone for the amazing support and love. Thank you to all my sponsors for backing me. Means so much to me. Thank you to the @ufc for all the love/ help on the road back, I absolutely love my job & fighting in that Octagon. Huge shout out to @gymotribe I love you all! #jimmotrained Can’t wait to get home to my family #bambam #imstillstanding #fckntuff #ufc #dctb

Barberena has lost three of his last four fights, but as he proved against Witt, he is still extremely tough, durable, and very exciting. Despite the losing skid and recent health issues that Barberena has had to deal with, his spot on the promotion’s roster seems secure given that he is in exciting fights nearly every time he steps into the Octagon.

What do you think is next for Bryan Barberena after losing to Jason Witt at UFC Vegas 33?