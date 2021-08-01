UFC Vegas 33 Bonus Report: Jason Witt and Bryan Barberena awarded FOTN

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 33 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland.

The highly anticipated middleweight main event turned out to be a rather one sided affair. While Uriah Hall showed a ton of heart in fighting for the full twenty-five minutes, he had little to offer Strickland this evening. Instead, Sean Strickland shined in his first career UFC main event outpointing ‘Prime Time’ for the majority of their five-round contest on route to a unanimous decision victory.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 33, women’s strawweight fighters Cheyanne Buys and Gloria de Paula squared off in hopes of moving up the promotions ranks. The bout ended in stunning fashion after Buys was able to connect with a head kick just as Gloria was getting up from the canvas.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Welterweight fighters Jason Witt and Bryan Barberena were awarded ‘fight of the night’ honors for their thrilling contest on tonight’s UFC Vegas 33 main card. The fight went the distance and Witt was awarded a majority decision win.

Performance of the night: Cheyanne Buys earned an extra $50k for her first round knockout victory over Cheyanne Buys in tonight’s co-main event.

Performance of the night: Melsik Baghdasaryan pocketed an extra $50k for his second round knockout victory (head kick) over Collin Anglin.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Vegas 33 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!