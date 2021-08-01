AJ McKee says Max Holloway is his “dream fight” after beating Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 263

New Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee says Max Holloway is his “dream fight” after beating Patricio Pitbull at Saturday’s Bellator 263.

McKee and Pitbull met in the main event of Bellator 263 in what marked the finals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix, a 16-man tournament that began nearly two years ago and only just now finished. Although Pitbull is the champion and one of the most experienced fighters to ever compete in Bellator, he was finished early in the first round when McKee rocked him with a head kick and then choked him out with a guillotine. It was an incredible finish by McKee and proved that he is one of the best featherweights in MMA.

With a perfect 18-0 MMA record, there are some fans and media who are now ready to put McKee in the upper echelon of the 145lbs division in mixed martial arts, and naturally, that means that many want to see him fight the best that the UFC has to offer in champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champ Max Holloway in cross-promotion superfights.

Speaking to the media following Bellator 263, McKee admitted that if he could choose any dream fight out there, it would be Holloway, so he can prove that he’s the best 145lber.

“I would say Max Holloway. That was always my dream fight, superfight, as a kid. I’ve watched him just pick apart people. But at the end of the day, I’m the best 145-pounder in the world. I don’t care who it is. I’m going to show up and show out every time,” McKee said (h/t MMAFighting).

It would certainly be a very intriguing matchup between the Bellator champ and the former UFC champ, but with UFC president Dana White loathe to cross-promote with Bellator, this fight seems like a pipe dream for fans, although it really would be a lot of fun to watch.

Who do you want to see AJ McKee fight next after smashing through Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 263?