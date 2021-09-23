Brian Ortega explains how TJ Dillashaw’s comeback win helped his confidence ahead of UFC 266 title fight

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega has explained how TJ Dillashaw’s big comeback win over Cory Sandhagen has helped him heading into UFC 266.

This Saturday night, Ortega will return to the Octagon for the first time in almost a year to take on Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight championship. It’ll serve as his second bite at the cherry to win the strap, almost three years on from when he fell short against Max Holloway.

“T-City” is doing everything in his power to get his hand raised which includes training alongside TJ Dillashaw. As it turns out, that move has served as quite the motivator as he revealed during a recent interview.

“It let me know the caliber of people I’m working with now, someone who could go out and do what he did in that kind of a situation,” Ortega said. “ And it helped my confidence because it lets me know I’m in the right place with the right people.”

Ortega was, of course, referring to the fantastic comeback win Dillashaw had over Cory Sandhagen earlier this year.

