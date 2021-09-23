Oscar De La Hoya has extended a huge offer to Floyd Mayweather for a potential rematch

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has extended a huge offer to former rival and fellow legend, Floyd Mayweather, for a potential rematch.

De La Hoya and Mayweather first met in May 2007, with Mayweather winning a split decision that night to capture the WBC light middleweight title. Now, almost 15 years later after the fact, De La Hoya wants to rematch Mayweather. Speaking to TMZ Sports in a recent interview, the legendary boxer offered Mayweather $100 million if he would take the rematch against him. Check out what De La Hoya told Mayweather in his message below.

“Guess what. You know who I’m going to call out for my next fight? Floyd Mayweather. I’ll offer Floyd Mayweather $100 million,” De La Hoya said.

De La Hoya was recently supposed to make his comeback to the boxing ring against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, but the fight fell apart after De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19. Instead of De La Hoya stepping into the ring to fight Belfort last weekend, it was Evander Holyfield who ended up fighting Belfort, and he lost the fight via TKO in the first round. According to De La Hoya, he believes that he would have only needed 30 seconds to knock Belfort out if they fought. Of course, the fight never ended up happening because he had to withdraw from it, but De La Hoya remains confident in his abilities.

As far as if Mayweather would accept De La Hoya’s offer, it remains to be seen what “Money” will do. The offer of $100 million certainly is compelling, but it still might not be enough to interest Mayweather for the rematch. Then again, Mayweather may look at the fight as easy money and decide that he would be willing to take on De La Hoya again.

Do you want to see the rematch between Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather?