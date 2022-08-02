Brendan Schaub shoots down Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena trilogy fight: “This wasn’t competitive”

Brendan Schaub doesn’t see how Julianna Pena can call for a trilogy against Amanda Nunes.

The two squared off last Saturday night in the main event of UFC 277. It was a rematch of their prior encounter last December. That bout saw a massive upset, as Pena defeated Nunes via second-round submission. With the victory, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

Sadly for the 32-year-old, the title reign was short-lived. While the first fight was back and forth, the rematch was anything but. Nunes dominated the fight across all five rounds and won her title back by a lopsided unanimous decision.

Following the defeat, Julianna Pena called for a third fight with Amanda Nunes on social media. However, Brendan Schaub doesn’t believe there’s much of a chance for a trilogy bout. The fighter-turned-analyst discussed the possible fight on The Schaub Show.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

The former heavyweight stated that their second outing wasn’t even competitive. Due to the lopsided fight, Schaub wondered how Pena would be able to call for a trilogy matchup with Nunes.

“Not much of a fight, they had it 50-45, 50-44, 50-43. I was more on the board of 50-43, even 50-42 to be honest…She f*cked with the Brazilian horns and got the bull. She was ready to go, she was smiling. I thought this could be case of Amanda Nunes not wanting to be in there, trying to get out in the first round, Julianna Pena weathering the first round and then slowly breaking her down, taking her down, eventually submitting her in the third or fourth round.”

Brendan Schaub continued, “My god, was I off. This wasn’t competitive… Problem is, if you’re a Julianna Pena fan, I don’t know what ground you have to stand on to ask for a rematch. Even though it’s 1-1.”

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below