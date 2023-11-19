Pros react after Brendan Allen submits Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82

By Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 event was headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Brendan Allen taking on Paul Craig.

Brendan Allen and Paul Craig

Allen (23-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with four of those five victories coming by way of submission. In his most previous Octagon appearance this past June, ‘All In’ scored a rear-naked choke finish over Bruno Silva.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (17-7 MMA) had most previously competed at July’s UFC London event, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Andre Muniz in his middleweight debut. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Bearjew’, as the Scottish fighter had previously suffered losses to Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir at light heavyweight.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 main event proved to be a coming out party for Brendan Allen. ‘All In’ put together the best performance of his career, dominating his Scottish opponent in all areas of the fight before eventually earning a rear-naked choke finish in round three. The win marked Allen’s sixth in a row and his him primed for a big fight in his next Octagon appearance.

Official UFC Vegas 82 Results: Brendan Allen def. Paul Craig via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Allen vs. Craig’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Brendan Allen defeating Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82:

Who would you like to see Brendan Allen fight next following his submission victory over Paul Craig this evening in Sin City?

