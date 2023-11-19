Mike Tyson makes prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: “That is going to be an interesting fight”

By Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2023

“Iron” Mike Tyson has his pick for the heavyweight title unification bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Mike Tyson Tyson Fury

Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank Boxing announced plans to book Fury vs. Usyk before “The Gypsy King” fought Francis Ngannou. While no date was announced, reports surfaced claiming the hope was to have the Usyk fight take place before the end of this year. Fury got more than he bargained for against Ngannou, suffering a knockdown and barely winning the fight via split decision.

Fury vs. Usyk will now take place on February 17, 2024. While some believe Fury may have been exposed by Ngannou, International Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson doesn’t share this viewpoint.

RELATED: TYSON FURY REVEALS MIND-BOGGLING PAYOUT FOR FRANCIS NGANNOU BOXING MATCH

Mike Tyson Picks Tyson Fury to defeat Oleksandr Usyk

During a recent media scrum captured by Fight Hub TV, Mike Tyson, who trained Francis Ngannou for the Fury fight, said that “The Gypsy King” shouldn’t be harshly judged for a bad night at the office (via Bloody Elbow).

“Hey, we should [not read into the most recent performance against Ngannou], but you have to understand he is still the champion,” Tyson said. “He made that night a great night. He gave Francis the opportunity and that was just a bad night at the office for him. We all have bad nights, and listen, that was his bad night.”

“Iron” Mike will not let Fury’s performance against Ngannou sway how he views the Usyk fight. He is sticking with Tyson Fury to earn undisputed status.

“I look forward to that fight,” said Tyson. “That is going to be an interesting fight. I’m going towards Tyson Fury because I think he’s just going to overpower him. He’s going to catch up with him and overpower him.

“I got to go with Fury,” continued Tyson. “I think he’s the best fighter in the world, especially in the heavyweight division. Great fighters lose, great fighters look bad, [but] that doesn’t stop them from being great fighters.”

