Mike Tyson makes prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: “That is going to be an interesting fight”

Mike Tyson Picks Tyson Fury to defeat Oleksandr Usyk

During a recent media scrum captured by Fight Hub TV, Mike Tyson, who trained Francis Ngannou for the Fury fight, said that “The Gypsy King” shouldn’t be harshly judged for a bad night at the office (via Bloody Elbow).

“Hey, we should [not read into the most recent performance against Ngannou], but you have to understand he is still the champion,” Tyson said. “He made that night a great night. He gave Francis the opportunity and that was just a bad night at the office for him. We all have bad nights, and listen, that was his bad night.”

“Iron” Mike will not let Fury’s performance against Ngannou sway how he views the Usyk fight. He is sticking with Tyson Fury to earn undisputed status.

“I look forward to that fight,” said Tyson. “That is going to be an interesting fight. I’m going towards Tyson Fury because I think he’s just going to overpower him. He’s going to catch up with him and overpower him.

“I got to go with Fury,” continued Tyson. “I think he’s the best fighter in the world, especially in the heavyweight division. Great fighters lose, great fighters look bad, [but] that doesn’t stop them from being great fighters.”