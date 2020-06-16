Breaking! UFC Fight Night on July 15 receives Dynamite headliner

A pair of surging top-15 featherweights meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night on July 15 in Abu Dhabi as Dan Ige takes on Calvin Kattar.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto broke the news late on Monday night. Ige vs. Kattar will be a five-round fight that headlines the UFC’s second of four shows on Yas Island.

The promotion also has UFC 251 scheduled for July 11 headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns, plus two additional Fight Night cards set for July 18 and July 25 headlined by Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez 2 and Darren Till vs. Robert Whittaker, respectively. UFC president Dana White promised Fight Island would be special and he has delivered, with Ige vs. Kattar among the latest Fight Island offerings for fans.

Breaking: Calvin Kattar (@CalvinKattar) vs. Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) will headline UFC Fight Night on July 15 at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, per sources. Kattar coming off that highlight KO over Jeremy Stephens on May 9. Ige off a split decision over Edson Barboza. pic.twitter.com/4wik6FmgNT — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 16, 2020

This should be a fantastic fight between two of the best featherweights in the world, both of who are coming off very recent victories. Kattar, who is ranked No. 6 in the world, is coming off of an amazing KO win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249, while No. 11 Ige defeated Edson Barboza via split decision at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris.

The winner of this fight between Kattar and Ige will position themselves very nicely in what is a stacked featherweight division. The UFC recently booked the rematch between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champ Max Holloway for UFC 251, plus fights between Brian Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie and Yair Rodriguez vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov are also rumored to take place this summer. It’s shaping up to be an incredible summer full of great fights and Kattar vs. Ige certainly qualifies as one.

