Report | Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Yair Rodriguez in the works for August 29

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s featherweight division has a new war slated for late summer as Zabit Magomedsharipov is going to square off against Yair Rodriguez.

According to a report from Tass.ru’s own Igor Lazorin, the two featherweight prospects are going to lock horns on August 29.

“Fight: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Yair Rodriguez should be held on August 29! The winner will become a contender for the UFC champion title! What are your forecasts? Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Yair Rodriguez set to 29 Aug! Winner will fight for UFC title”, wrote the Russian journalist on his Instagram profile.

Zabit Magomedsharipov (18-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC) is currently riding an impressive 14-bout winning streak and he’s currently unbeaten in the UFC. The 29-year-old Russian talent started his professional career fighting in his own backyard, competing in regional mixed martial arts promotions, but it was when he landed in the Absolute Championship Berkut that everyone started to notice him. He then became the promotion’s featherweight champion and eventually signed with the UFC after a successful title defense.

On the other hand, Yair Rodriguez (13-2 MMA, 8-1-1 NC UFC) has faced some ups and downs in his career. After he has suffered a TKO loss against the former lightweight division’s belt-holder Frankie Edgar, he got back on track with one of the most iconic KOs in UFC history when he knocked out Chan Sung Jung, also known as The Korean Zombie, in the very last second of their fight, with an elbow from the bottom.

After that victory, “El Pantera” had a controversial scrap with Jeremy Stephens that ended up in a ‘No Contest’ due to an accidental eye gouge. Eventually, the proud Mexican faced Stephens once again and brought home a unanimous decision victory.

The two featherweights should have fought each other already back in 2018, at UFC 228, but the 27-year-old Mexican was forced off of that card due to an injury.

Zabit Magomedsharipov now went on his social media, to hint that this fight could happen again.

“It’s time to complete what started 2 years ago. [The date is] August 29”, Russia’s own stated.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 6/13/2020.