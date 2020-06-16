Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez is the latest fighter to speak out against Joe Silva

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is the latest fighter to speak out against former Ultimate Fighting Championship matchmaker Joe Silva.

This past weekend former UFC standouts Sam Stout and Mike Pierce shared stories about how the were mistreated by the promotion, with Pierce specifically signaling out Silva.

Pierce’s remarks caught the attention of former UFC bantamweight Roland Delorme, who shared his own story about the former matchmaker in Joe Silva earlier this morning on Facecbook.

Now, Eddie Alvarez has spoken out about the former UFC executive. The Philadelphia native took to Twitter where he shared the following story surrounding Joe Silva.

“While the Me too movement on Joe Silva continues …I got an incredible Joe Silva story myself but my momma always told me that if ‘I ain’t got nuttin good to say, than don’t say nuttin at all.”

”Ok ok…. So I am in the restaurant of a hotel a few weeks after the Anthony Petis fight eating by myself and next to me is Joe Silva with a group of buddies and I believe Sean Shelby they are having some drinks. I never interacted with Joe but I took the time to introduce..”

Eddie Alvarez continued:

“Next I ask who my next opponent could possibly be and half joking half serious ask for the champion if he’s available…. Joe took the opportunity to tell me with the way I am fighting I’ll never get a title shot as long as he’s around, they all laugh….“

“At this point I am completely embarrassed, I want to hurt him but I just joined this promotion and this guy pretty much makes the rules. The funny part was he was standing and I could of swore he was fully seated. So I took the high road and went to my room in a rage.”

Eddie Alvarez continued:

“I get a call a few weeks later from Dana not Joe asking for the RDA fight…. I thought wow this one must of went over Joe’s Head. Joe 4 foot a lot of things. So I get the fight I wanted and Joe didn’t want. I KO RDA and win the world title in the 1st round. As I make my….“

”Out of the ring and in the back guess who is the first guy standing there… Yes Joe Silva…. No congrats no good job just a bitter angry small little man. I said nothing, nothing needed to be communicated I just a wink. Success is how you destroy your enemies.”

